Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could be set to land Sami Khedira on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to bring the German midfielder to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the same story, Khedira, 33, is not part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juventus this season and is set to have his contract terminated this summer.

The article claims that Juventus are aiming to cut costs and they reckon that terminating Khedira’s contract could save them around £5.5m this season.

The story reports that Manchester United did try to sign Khedira in the past and made a deadline-day attempt to bring him to Old Trafford during his Real Madrid days before Carlo Ancelotti persuaded him to stay.

Khedira, who signed for Juventus from Real Madrid back in June 2015, made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side last season.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for further additions to their squad this summer after having so far only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to do a deal.

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the table last season, are currently preparing to kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

