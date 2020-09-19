Man United could sign Sami Khedira on a free transfer - report

Man United could make a move to sign Sami Khedira on a free transfer this summer, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 19 September 2020, 05:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could be set to land Sami Khedira on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to bring the German midfielder to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the same story, Khedira, 33, is not part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juventus this season and is set to have his contract terminated this summer.

The article claims that Juventus are aiming to cut costs and they reckon that terminating Khedira’s contract could save them around £5.5m this season.

The story reports that Manchester United did try to sign Khedira in the past and made a deadline-day attempt to bring him to Old Trafford during his Real Madrid days before Carlo Ancelotti persuaded him to stay.

Khedira, who signed for Juventus from Real Madrid back in June 2015, made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side last season.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for further additions to their squad this summer after having so far only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to do a deal.

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the table last season, are currently preparing to kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC have made the signing of the summer
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v West Ham
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool FC and Man United will finish
Jurgen Klopp
Kai Havertz and Timo Werner warn Chelsea FC team-mates about Liverpool FC
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes prediction about Arsenal this season
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC have made the signing of the summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Billie Jean King (Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic / ITF)
ITF announces that women’s tennis world cup to be renamed the Billie Jean King Cup
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes prediction about Arsenal this season
Timo Werner
Timo Werner: Why I chose Chelsea FC ahead of Liverpool FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network