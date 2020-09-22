Luke Shaw sends direct transfer message to Man United board

Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw has urged the Manchester United board to secure some new signings following Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing start to the Premier League season following an emphatic defeat by Roy Hodgson’s side in their league opener at Old Trafford.

Andros Townsend broke the deadlock in the first half before Wilfried Zaha doubled Crystal Palace’s lead from the penalty spot to leave the Eagles in control of the Premier League clash.

Summer signing Donny van de Beek halved the deficit with a goal on his debut before Zaha scored his second goal against his former club.

Manchester United have only signed the Netherlands international in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

The 20-time English champions have been heavily linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but Manchester United haven’t been able to get a deal over the line.

Shaw has warned the Manchester United board that the Red Devils need new additions following their subdued start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“We have a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told TV2, as quoted by Metro.

“It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.”

Manchester United are in 13th position and six points adrift of top-four rivals Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Leicester City after their loss to Palace.

They will return to Premier League action with a clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils will face their first genuine test of the new campaign when Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Old Trafford in early October.

