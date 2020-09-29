N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Manchester United have submitted a surprise enquiry for Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign the France international from their bitter domestic rivals in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils would like to sign Kante to bolster their impressive midfield of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of the World Cup winner following his decorated stints at Leicester City and Chelsea FC.

The report adds that the 20-time English champions have contacted Kante’s advisors about signing the defensive midfielder in the current transfer window.

The Mirror reveals that Kante would need to take a significant pay-cut on his current £300,000-a-week wages to secure a move to the Old Trafford outfit this summer.

The media outlet also claim in their report that Manchester United will face competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan for Kante’s signature before the 5 October deadline.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils were 3-2 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday after Bruno Fernandes scored a winner from the penalty spot in the tenth minute of added time.

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

