Friday 25 September 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United still haven’t received a suitable offer for Chris Smalling in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old England international impressed during his season-long loan at AS Roma last term following his consistent performances in the Italian top flight.

The Rome outfit were expected to sign the Manchester United defender following his positive impact on the AS Roma team in the 2019-20 campaign.

Manchester United have set an asking price of £20m for the English centre-half, having reduced their valuation from £25m at the start of the summer.

But AS Roma are only willing to offer around £12m for Smalling, falling some way short of Manchester United’s price tag for their number 12.

Manchester United have been linked with a bid to sign a new centre-half before the summer transfer deadline on 5 October after their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their season opener last weekend.

However, the Red Devils are thought to need to sell before Solskjaer can look to invest in his back four.

Speaking at his post-match media conference on Tuesday night about Smalling’s situation, Solskjaer said: “At the moment, we’ve not had any bids up to the level that we want. So that’s the situation.”

The England defender has netted 18 times in 323 games since his move to Manchester United from Fulham in the 2010 summer transfer window.

Smalling has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his stint at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will make the trip to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

