Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are holding talks with FC Barcelona about signing France international Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in the UK.

The Daily Record is reporting that Manchester United progressed talks with FC Barcelona about a potential transfer swoop to sign the 23-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has spoken to FC Barcelona’s hierarchy about a potential swoop to sign Dembele.

According to the same story, the Catalan side would be prepared to allow Dembele to leave Camp Nou on a loan deal in the 2020 summer transfer window but any potential suitor will have to include an obligatory purchase option.

The Daily Record add that Dembele would have to be convinced to leave the Spanish top flight for the Premier League, having moved to FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund three years ago.

The media outlet claims that the France forward has indicated that he would rather remain at FC Barcelona and fight for a starting spot in Ronald Koeman’s XI.

Dembele has scored a mere 12 goals in 51 games in La Liga since his big-money move to FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax this summer.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend following goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

Manchester United will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip