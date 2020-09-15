Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race to Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon, according to a report in Spain.

The Mail is reporting that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is ready to rival Manchester United for the highly-rated Spanish full-back in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Tottenham Hotspur boss wants to sign a new left-back to provide competition for Wales international Ben Davies.

According to the same story, Real Madrid want £25m for Reguilon after the Spanish full-back spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Sevilla.

The report goes on to reveal that neither Manchester United nor Spurs would have a problem meeting Real Madrid’s asking price for Reguilon.

The Mail report that the Real Madrid full-back could attract even more interest in the coming weeks but Manchester United and Spurs are leading the race.

The media outlet are tipping Sevilla to show an interest in the 23-year-old following his decorated loan spell at the Spanish side last season.

Real Madrid are eager to sell Reguilon this summer given the Spanish giants already have a plethora of left-backs at their disposal.

The 5ft 10ins defender scored three times in 38 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season at Sevilla, ending up winning the Europa League.

Reguilon was part of the Sevilla side that were 2-1 winners against Manchester United in the Europa League semi-final last month.

The Spain international has made 22 appearances for Real Madrid, although most of his career has been spent playing for their reserve team apart from a loan at Logrones.

