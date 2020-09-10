Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sergio Reguilon’s situation at Real Madrid ahead of a potential bid for the left-back, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United have been informed by intermediaries that Reguilon is available to sign in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was impressed with Reguilon’s performance in Sevilla’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League semi-final last term.

According to the same story, Manchester United have spoken about the possibility of signing the 23-year-old and whether he would be an improvement on their current left-back Luke Shaw.

ESPN claim that the 20-time English champions are still concentrating on a deal for a new attacker to offer Solskjaer’s side more creativity and pace in the upcoming campaign.

The report adds that Real Madrid would look to insert a buy-back clause if the La Liga giants were to sell Reguilon to Manchester United.

Solskjaer would like to recruit a centre-half and a left-back but the Manchester United boss is aware that he spent heavily on his backline last summer, according to the report.

Reguilon scored three times in 38 games in the 2019-20 season during his season-long loan at Sevilla, winning the Europa League trophy.

The Spanish defender made 22 appearances in his only season in the Real Madrid senior squad, having previously gained experience with their B team.

Manchester United signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax last week.

The Red Devils will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

