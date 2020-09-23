Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers fresh Man United transfer update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United are still on the lookout for new signings this summer as they look to add to their squad before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players in the summer transfer window but despite the speculation, they have only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax so far.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring England international Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but despite all of the speculation, a deal doesn’t appear to be close.

Much has been made of Manchester United’s lack of activity in the current transfer window, especially given that the Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Solskjaer watched his side return to winning ways on Tuesday night when they secured a 3-0 victory over Luton Town in the League Cup third round thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils boss was quizzed about his transfer plans for the coming days after the game and Solskjaer hinted that the club are still hoping to make some further additions.

Solskjaer said: “We’re working with the ones we have [right now].

“Let’s see what happens. We’ll give you updates if there is something.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home as they look to pick up their first top-flight points of the season.

