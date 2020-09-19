‘It might happen’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest Man United transfer update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United are “working hard” on making some additional signings before the transfer window closes next month.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer but despite all of the speculation, a switch is yet to materialise.

The Red Devils do still have plenty of time to add to their squad, with the transfer window not due to close until 5 October.

Now, Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United are looking at a “small pool” of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad to help support a title challenge this season.

Speaking in an interview before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, Solskjaer said: “We’re looking at a small pool of players who can add to the quality of our team and let’s see what we can do.

“The club’s working hard and I understand that they’re working hard.

“When we sit down and we discuss, sometimes it doesn’t happen as planned. Life isn’t a straight line here, sometimes things happen and I’ve always said it – I’m very happy to work with these players.

“There’s still a few weeks left of the transfer window, it might happen that we get someone in.

“I’ve worked with the club and they know what I feel the team and the squad needs and let’s see if we can add to what we have.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season and they will be looking to challenge for the title this term as they aim to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

The Red Devils are in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Luton Town away from home in the third round.

They will then return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime with a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

