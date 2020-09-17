Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are no longer pursuing the Champions League winner in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United believe they’re being used by Thiago and Bayern Munich to force Liverpool FC into a bid to sign the 29-year-old.

According to the same story, Bayern are eager to sell Thiago this summer to generate a respectable transfer fee rather than lose the Spanish midfielder for nothing next year.

The report claims that the Bundesliga side were eager to create a bidding war between bitter rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United to force the Premier League champions to act.

The article reveals that the former FC Barcelona midfielder is eager to move to Liverpool FC in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during his decorated spell at the German side following his move to Bayern from FC Barcelona in 2013.

The Bayern midfielder has scored 31 times in 235 games in all competitions over the course of his career at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United have already bolstered their midfield with the addition of Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, have only signed Greece international KKostas Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiakos in the current transfer market.

