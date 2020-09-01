Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool FC in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Norway.

Norwegian outfit Dagbladet TV, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign the Spanish midfielder in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in Thiago despite being linked with a deal to sign Netherlands international Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

According to the same story, Thiago has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the Allianz Arena outfit this summer despite the German side winning the Champions League this summer.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are still in pole position to sign the Bayern midfielder given the Premier League champions have been linked with former FC Barcelona man over the past few months.

Dagbladet TV reveal that Manchester United are facing a battle to sign Thiago given the 29-year-old is eager to sign for the reigning English champions.

Thiago scored three goals in 24 games in the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season to help Bayern retain the German top flight crown.

The Spanish midfielder made two assists in 10 games in the Champions League last season as Bayern got their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Manchester United still haven’t completed any summer deals in the current transfer market.

The Red Devils will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

