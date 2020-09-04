Man United open talks with 29-year-old Spanish midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have started talks with Thiago Alcantara’s representatives about a potential move to Old Trafford this summer, according to a report.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have contacted the Spain international’s representatives to discuss a summer switch to Manchester United.

The same article states that the Red Devils haven’t made an official bid to sign the 29-year-old but Manchester United have started the process of negotiations with the player.

According to the same story, Manchester United are still interested in Thiago in spite of signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek on Wednesday evening.

The report goes on to reveal that Thiago is eager to secure a new challenge in the 2020 summer transfer window after having spent the past seven seasons at Bayern Munich.

Bild suggest that Manchester United’s interest could force Liverpool FC to step up their interest in Thiago after the Reds were thought to be reluctant to pay £27m for the former FC Barcelona man.

The German media outlet add that Thiago would relish the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Thiago was part of the Bayern side that won the Champions League last month thanks to a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in Portugal last month.

The experienced Spanish midfielder won seven Bundesliga titles since his big-money switch to the German side from FC Barcelona in 2013.

Manchester United signed Van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax on Wednesday evening to secure their first summer signing.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip