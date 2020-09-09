Man United eye three more summer signings – report

Manchester United are hoping to sign three more players this summer, according to a report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are hoping to complete three more deals before the close of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United have placed Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho at the top of their summer transfer wish-list.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign Sancho to bolster his attacking options ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are in the market to sign a new left-back to provide Luke Shaw with competition for a starting spot.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils are interested in Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon and Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The article reports that the Manchester United manager is also interested in a swoop to sign a new centre-half to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

The Manchester Evening News claim that Dayot Upamecano could be a potential defensive recruit if the Red Devils can agree a transfer fee with RB Leipzig.

The Red Devils have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal in the current transfer window to bolster Solskjaer’s midfield options.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season to secure a return to the Champions League after a one-year absence.

The 20-time English champions will start the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 September.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
