Manchester United are weighing up an offer to sign Valencia midfielder Uros Racic, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the Serbian star as a potential recruit to reinforce their midfield options for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils want the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba should the France international leave in the future.

According to the same story, Racic has been dubbed “the next Nemanja Matic” thanks to his combative and influential performances in midfield over the past few seasons.

The Sun add that Racic has a contract release clause of £92m but Valencia could be willing to sell for £28m given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report claims that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Racic for quite some time ahead of a potential bid to sign the dynamic Serbian midfielder.

Racic has only made one appearance for Valencia since his €2.2m transfer from Red Star Belgrade in 2018.

The Serbian midfielder has had loan spells at Tenerife and Famalicao in order to gain more first-team experience.

Racic scored three times in 45 games in all competitions during three-season stint at Red Star Belgrade.

Manchester United signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax earlier this month.

The Red Devils will start their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

