Virgil van Dijk sends message to 23-year-old about Man United move

Virgil van Dijk has issued his support for Donny van de Beek’s imminent move to Manchester United.

The Netherlands international is thought to be on the cusp of completing a switch to Manchester United to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Van de Beek was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the weekend after BBC Sport reported that the Red Devils had agreed a £40m fee with Dutch side Ajax.

Manchester United are thought to have fought off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for the highly-rated 23-year-old Dutch midfielder.

The Netherlands international will become the first summer signing at Old Trafford after a frustrating spell in the transfer market for the 20-time English champions.

Asked whether he attempted to convince his compatriot to reconsider a move to Manchester United in favour of a switch to Liverpool FC, Van Dijk is quoted as saying by Metro: “No.

“I wish Donny all the best.

“It’s fantastic for him and great for Dutch football.

“It’s another great step to another beautiful club for a Dutch player.

“The same goes for Nathan Ake.”

Van de Beek scored eight times and made five assists in 25 appearances in the Dutch top flight last season before the Eredivisie was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old has scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons since breaking into the Ajax first team from their youth academy.

Van de Beek was part of the Ajax side that lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Europa League final back in 2017.

Manchester United will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

