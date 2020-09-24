Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are monitoring Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the 21-year-old as a potential recruit to reinforce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence.

The same article states that the Red Devils boss is eager to sign a new left-back before the close of the transfer window due to concerns about Luke Shaw’s fitness and the fact that Brandon Williams is predominantly right-footed.

According to the same story, Manchester United’s preferred signing is FC Porto defender Alex Telles but the Red Devils are still in talks to get a deal over the line in the current transfer window.

The report adds that the 20-time English champions could look to pry the highly-rated Ukrainian defender away from Dynamo Kyiv.

The Mirror claim that Serie A giants AC Milan are providing Manchester United with competition for the Ukraine international before the transfer deadline on 5 October.

The Dynamo Kyiv defender has scored three goals and has made seven assists in 53 games in the Ukrainian Premier League to attract interest from Manchester United and AC Milan.

The Ukraine full-back has been capped eight times by his country to gain some vital experience at international level.

Shaw has been Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back since the Norwegian head coach took over the reins from Jose Mourinho back in December 2018.

The England defender struggled in Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Manchester United will face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

