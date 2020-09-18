Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Crystal Palace

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to get their Premier League campaign off to a winning start by beating Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are set to make a delayed start to the new season as they prepare to welcome the Eagles to Old Trafford this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to try and steer Manchester United towards a Premier League title challenge this season after the Red Devils finished third and without a trophy last term.

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Red Devils having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax despite being linked with a host of other potential signings.

Former Manchester United forward Berbatov is not expecting Manchester United to have any problems when they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this weekend.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “My old team, United, are back this weekend, and I expect them to take three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“I saw Donny Van de Beek play the friendly against Villa, and it was very positive, he will have a huge role in all the big games this year.

“People expect a lot from him and a lot from the team – they are Manchester United and it’s been too long since they challenged for the title.”

Manchester United are looking to mount a title challenge this term after having not won the Premier League since 2013.

The Red Devils will face Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC in their next four Premier League games after Saturday’s clash.

They will also take on Luton Town in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

