Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will make a delayed start to their Premier League campaign given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in Europa League action at the start of August.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m del from Eredivisie side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Solskjaer’s side finished in third place in the Premier League table last term but Manchester United will be looking to close the 30-point gap on champions Liverpool FC.

Crystal Palace were 1-0 winners against Southampton at Selhurst Park last weekend after Wilfried Zaha netted a first-half winner for the south east London side.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester United were given a rest on the first weekend of the Premier League as a result of their exertions in Europe and they will be very keen to get three points on the board in this first game of their new campaign,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Crystal Palace recorded a gritty 1-0 win over Southampton on the opening weekend of the season although they have their goalkeeper Guaita to thank for the three points after he made a great save from Danny Ings in the dying minutes.

“I think this is going to be a long and difficult season for Roy Hodgson and his team and I see this ending in a comfortable 2-0 home win for Manchester United.”

Manchester United suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford last term after goals from Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.

The Red Devils bounced back with a 2-0 victory over the Eagles at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United have won 12 of their last 15 games against Crystal Palace to underline their dominance of this fixture.

Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to Brighton in their Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium on Saturday 26 September.

