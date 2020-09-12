Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a straightforward win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

The Blues will be looking to build upon a largely positive first season under club legend Frank Lampard after he led Chelsea FC to a top-four finish last term.

Lampard hasn’t wasted any time improving his Blues squad this summer after bringing in seven new players in an attempt to transform Chelsea FC into title challengers.

Hakim Ziyech moved to Chelsea FC from Ajax in a £34m deal earlier this year to add more pace and width to the side, before Timo Werner completed a switch to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig to bolster Lampard’s attack.

The Blues struggled defensively in Lampard’s first season but the Chelsea FC manager has signed Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, Paris Saint-Germain centre-half Thiago Silva and Nice defender Malang Sarr.

Chelsea FC made Kai Havertz the second most expensive signing in the club’s history following his £71m move from Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Brighton have added five new players to their squad, most notably Champions League and Premier League winner Adam Lallana.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

“If he stays fit, Adam Lallana will give Brighton something a bit different in midfield – he is a very clever player,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We already know the Seagulls are solid at the back and I look at them as being capable of finishing top of the bottom eight – or out of trouble in other words.

“This is a tricky opener for them, though. Yes, Chelsea’s new signings will take a little bit of time to gel, but you just know they are going to have a good season because they have so many good players.”

Chelsea FC drew 1-1 with Brighton in their pre-season friendly at the Amex Stadium two weeks ago despite Werner getting on the scoresheet.

The Blues drew both home and away against Brighton in the Premier League last term.

