Mikel Arteta gives latest Arsenal transfer update after 3-1 loss at Liverpool FC

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are still working to improve their team with some new signings before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 loss to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night to see their perfect start to the 2020-21 season come to an end.

Arsenal produced a competitive performance but the Gunners defence was exposed by Liverpool FC’s clinical front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Arsenal are reported to be interested in Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey to provide Arteta’s defence with added protection in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Gunners have also been linked with a swoop to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar to add more creativity to their midfield, with Mesut Ozil currently frozen out at The Emirates.

Speaking to Sky Sports about potential transfers after Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC, Arteta hinted that the Gunners are still working on some potential incomings.

“We are trying to improve the team,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“There is a week to go. There are a lot of things happening in and out.”

The Gunners have attempted to bolster their back four in the 2020 summer transfer window with the £25m signing of Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal have also added Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on permanent deals following their loan spells at the north London club last term.

The Gunners have signed a replacement for Emiliano Martinez in the shape of Dijon shot-stopper Alex Runarsson.

Arsenal will host Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

