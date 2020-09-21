Peter Crouch raves about Thiago after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Peter Crouch expressed his excitement at watching Thiago Alcantara perform for Liverpool FC after his debut in their 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday evening.

The Premier League champions signed Thiago in a £25m deal from Bayern Munich last week after months of the Spaniard being linked with a move to the Anfield outfit.

The Spain international was brought on at half-time after Andreas Christensen was sent off for a foul on Sadio Mane at the end of the first half.

Thiago was introduced as a replacement for Jordan Henderson after the Liverpool FC captain appeared to suffer with an injury problem.

Liverpool FC eased into a 2-0 lead thanks to two quick-fire goals from Mane as the Premier League champions capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Thiago showcased his passing range in the second half as the summer signing sat in a deep position to allow Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita to probe 10-man Chelsea FC.

The Spanish midfielder did concede a penalty after a clumsy challenge on Timo Werner but Alisson Becker came to the rescue of Thiago.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch took to Twitter to give his verdict on Thiago’s debut.

Crouch wrote on Twitter: “Thiago is gonna be a joy to watch.”

The Liverpool FC signing won two La Liga titles and the Champions League at his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League crown during his stint at Bayern Munich.

The Spain international could make his full debut against Arsenal at Anfield next Monday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip