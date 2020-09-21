Peter Crouch raves about Thiago after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Peter Crouch raves about Thiago Alcantara after Liverpool FC's 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Social Spy
By Social Spy Monday 21 September 2020, 06:45 UK
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Peter Crouch expressed his excitement at watching Thiago Alcantara perform for Liverpool FC after his debut in their 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday evening.

The Premier League champions signed Thiago in a £25m deal from Bayern Munich last week after months of the Spaniard being linked with a move to the Anfield outfit.

The Spain international was brought on at half-time after Andreas Christensen was sent off for a foul on Sadio Mane at the end of the first half.

Thiago was introduced as a replacement for Jordan Henderson after the Liverpool FC captain appeared to suffer with an injury problem.

Liverpool FC eased into a 2-0 lead thanks to two quick-fire goals from Mane as the Premier League champions capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Thiago showcased his passing range in the second half as the summer signing sat in a deep position to allow Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita to probe 10-man Chelsea FC.

The Spanish midfielder did concede a penalty after a clumsy challenge on Timo Werner but Alisson Becker came to the rescue of Thiago.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch took to Twitter to give his verdict on Thiago’s debut.

Crouch wrote on Twitter: “Thiago is gonna be a joy to watch.”

The Liverpool FC signing won two La Liga titles and the Champions League at his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League crown during his stint at Bayern Munich.

The Spain international could make his full debut against Arsenal at Anfield next Monday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
‘The fans will want that’: Ryan Giggs delivers his verdict on Man United loss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
‘It might happen’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest Man United transfer update
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp replies when asked if new Liverpool FC signing could face Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC make loan offer for 23-year-old FC Barcelona forward – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Micah Richards predicts where Man United will finish this season
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over West Ham United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Rome Masters 2020: Djokovic faces Schwartzman in pursuit of record 36th Masters
Gary Neville
Gary Neville demands Man United strengthen in key position after Palace loss
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network