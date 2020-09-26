Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Sheffield United v Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Leeds United to make it back to back wins in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to Sheffield United.

The Whites secured their first Premier League win of the season last weekend when they sealed a 4-3 win over Fulham at Elland Road after having lost their opener by the same scoreline to Liverpool FC.

Leeds produced an impressive performance at Anfield in their opening game of the new campaign but they ended up slumping to a disappointing 4-3 loss on Merseyside earlier this month.

Marcelo Bielsa is now preparing to take his Leeds United side to Bramall Lane to face a Sheffield United team who have lost their opening two games against Wolves and Aston Villa.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Berbatov has been impressed by what he has seen from Leeds so far and he is tipping the Whites to claim the three points on Sunday afternoon against Sheffield United.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Sheffield don’t look the same team as last year, ‘second season syndrome’ again!

“They were unlucky against Villa and played OK with ten men.

“I like Leeds, and they have been strong. They are playing nice football in a tough league, and scoring goals.

“Bielsa is a genius, and I think they can add to Sheffield’s tough start.”

Leeds United won the Championship in style last season to secure their return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

The Whites will take on Manchester City and Wolves in their next two Premier League games as they bid to try and build a foundation for avoiding relegation from England’s top flight.