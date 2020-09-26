Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to make it back to back wins in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to take on Sheffield United.

The Whites claimed their first win of the season in the top flight last weekend when they were 4-3 winners over Fulham at Elland Road in their second game of the new campaign.

Leeds United had initially lost their first game on their return to the Premier League when they were beaten 4-3 by defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield despite having produced a thrilling performance.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have made a difficult start to the new season and they have lost both of their opening fixtures in the Premier League to Wolves and Aston Villa.

The Blades were also knocked out of the League Cup at the third-round stage by Burnley on Thursday night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to claim their first away victory of the season when they travel to face the Blades at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds are up and running points-wise after seeing off Fulham last week and I think this will be another rock-and-roll type game with lots of chances, and lots of tackling too.

“Both teams like to get stuck in, and this is going to be a good game to watch.

“Sheffield United have no goals or points so far, but I think they will at least put the first part of that problem right in this game.”

Leeds United were knocked out the League Cup at the third-round stage on Wednesday night when they lost to Hull City on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Whites will take on Manchester City, Wolves and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games as they bid to pick up as many points as they can to help their top-flight survival bid.