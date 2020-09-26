Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Leeds United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Leeds United will secure a narrow 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds United lost 4-3 to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their first top-flight game in 16 years earlier this month but Marcelo Bielsa’s side bounced back last weekend.

The Whites were 4-3 winners against their fellow promoted side Fulham at Elland Road last weekend thanks to goals from Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford.

The Yorkshire club will be looking to build momentum with a win against Chris Wilder’s side to hoist themselves up the Premier League table in a bid to avoid the drop this term.

Sheffield United have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season following successive losses to Wolverhampton Wanders and Aston Villa, as well as losing to Burnley in the League Cup second round.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping Leeds United to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Sheffield United to condemn the Blades to a fourth game without a win in all competitions.

“This Yorkshire derby looks like it could be a cracker and one I’m certainly looking forward to watching,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Sheffield United may have lost their opening two fixtures of the new season but have played well in both matches and whilst it was always going to be difficult to emulate last season’s heroics, I’m sure they will soon be back to winning ways and climbing up the table.

“Leeds have been gung-ho in the Premier League so far with back to back 4-3 results (losing one and winning the other) and I don’t see Marcelo Bielsa’s side changing their style any time soon.

“That said, I fancy the Blades to make life difficult for Leeds on Sunday, although I do see Bielsa’s men coming away with the three points on the back of a narrow 2-1 win.”

Sheffield United have won four of the last six meetings with Leeds United over the past 10 years.

The Blades were 1-0 winners against Bielsa’s side in their most recent meeting at Elland Road back in 2019.

Leeds are in 10th position in the Premier League table but Sheffield United are in 17th place just above the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire club will take on Manchester City in their next top-flight fixture, while Sheffield United will face Arsenal.