Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane’s display in Tottenham’s 5-2 win at Southampton

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to react to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday.

Spurs travelled to Southampton in a bid to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Everton in their season opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

Tottenham made a conspicious start when Harry Kane had two goals ruled out for offside before Danny Ings broke the deadlock with a clinical finish in the 32nd minute.

However, Kane teed up Son to level on the stroke of half-time before the Tottenham strike partnership combined again to allow the South Korea international to give the away side a narrow lead.

The England striker is known for his goal-scoring abilities but he turned provider once again with an incisive pass to set Son free to complete his hat-trick.

Kane showcased his crossing ability with a teasing pass to allow Son to make it 4-1 before the England captain was finally rewarded for a creative display with a simple tap in.

Ings netted his second goal of the game from the penalty spot in the final minutes of the Premier League clash.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to lavish praise on Kane and Son following their devastating haul in their 5-2 victory at St Mary’s.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Four goals for Son with 4 assists for Kane. That has to be a first?”

Stats website Opta Joe confirmed after the match that Kane was the first player to provide four assists for a team-mate’s four goals in Premier League history.

Opta Joe wrote: “4 – Harry Kane has assisted all four of Son Heung-Min’s goals against Southampton today – the first time in @premierleague history one player has assisted another four times in a single match. Fabulous.”

Spurs will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture in north London next Sunday.

Tottenham have signed Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon and the pair could make their debut against the Magpies next weekend.

