BT Sport pundit reacts to Son’s display in Tottenham’s 5-2 win at Southampton

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas (Photo: BT Sport)

Jermaine Jenas heaped praise on Son Heung-min for his “brilliant” four goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The South Korea international started alongside Harry Kane and Lucas Moura in Jose Mourinho’s attack after Spurs completed the re-signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this week.

Tottenham slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Everton in their season opener last weekend and Southampton broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute with a clinical finish.

However, Spurs were level on the stroke of half-time when Son managed to get on the end of Kane’s pass to level for the visitors before the South Korean netted his second in the 47th minute.

Kane made his third assist for Son with an incisive pass in the 64th minute before the duo combined for the fourth time in 25 minutes to give Tottenham a 4-1 lead.

The England captain finally got on the score sheet after his selfless performance but Son was named man of the match for his impressive four-goal haul.

BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas was full of praise for Son after his clinical performance at St Mary’s.

“He has been clinical in every department,” Jenas told BT Sport.

“He earned the right with his work rate in the first half but the four goals he has dispatched in the way he did has earned him man of the match.

“Southampton gifted him the space. He loves space to run into. If he gets time to compose himself, he’s clinical.”

Son scored 11 times in 30 games in an injury-hit season for the South Korea international last term.

The South Korean has netted four times in two Premier League games this term.

Son will looking to continue his clinical form against Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend.

