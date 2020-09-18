Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur will play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be eager to record their first Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign in order to avoid losing more ground on their top-four rivals.

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a second-half winner with a header.

Spurs are in 10th place in the Premier League table following their subdued performance in their top-flight opener.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a swoop to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window as Spurs look to bolster their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Southampton lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after Wilfried Zaha scored a first-half winner for the London side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham and Southampton to play out a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

“Both teams suffered defeats in their opening matches and both managers were disappointed with their team’s performances,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Southampton did create several chances in their defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace but were thwarted by several good saves from the Palace keeper as well as wasted opportunities from their front men.

“It is evident that as things stand, Southampton will once again be reliant on last season’s top scorer, Danny Ings, for the majority of their goals.

“Tottenham were extremely disappointing in their loss to Everton and Jose Mourinho has plenty of work to do if he is to make this Spurs side competitive at the top end of the table.

“I think this could be a season of many draws for both teams and I’m going for a less than entertaining 1-1 draw at the St Mary’s stadium.”

Spurs met Southampton four times during the 2010-20 campaign.

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against the Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League back in September.

Southampton bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Spurs at St Mary’s before the two sides played out a draw in the FA Cup.

Tottenham were 3-2 winners in the reply to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals under Jose Mourinho.

The Lilywhites will take on Newcastle United on Sunday 27 September.

