Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has welcomed his “friend” Kai Havertz to Chelsea FC after the German midfielder completed his move to Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The 21-year-old secured a £71m transfer to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract following months of transfer speculation linking Havertz with a move to the west London side.

Havertz becomes the second-most expensive signing in Chelsea FC’s history behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost the Blues a club record £71.6m in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The German playmaker will be tasked with adding more creativity to Frank Lampard’s midfield in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Havertz will have to compete with Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley in the top flight this term.

Werner, who was the second summer signing at Stamford Bridge this season, took to Twitter to welcome Havertz to the west London club.

Werner wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to Chelsea, my friend! @kaihavertz29.”

Chelsea FC have signed seven players in the summer transfer window to overhaul Lampard’s squad following their fourth-placed finish last term.

The Blues have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig’s Werner, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Nice defender Malang Sarr and Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell.

They have also improved their youth set-up with the addition of Xavier Mbuyamba from FC Barcelona.

Lampard has offloaded Pedro to Roma and Willian to Arsenal as well as eight other players.

Chelsea FC will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September.

