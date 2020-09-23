Jose Mourinho delivers Gareth Bale update for Tottenham fans

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he has no idea when Gareth Bale will be available for selection following his sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international has re-joined the north London club on a one-year loan deal from Real Madrid after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at the Spanish club by Zinedine Zidane.

Bale’s move to the north London club was confirmed over the weekend, but he is not yet available for selection because he is suffering from a knee injury he picked up on international duty with Wales earlier this month.

Now, Mourinho has admitted that he is not sure when Bale will be available for selection again, but he knows that the 31-year-old will bring some incredible attacking quality to his team when he is fit to play.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Mourinho said: “I don’t know when Gareth can be back.

“The only thing that I know is that the motivation is high, he is so happy to be with a club of his heart, he is so happy to play for us.

“When a player has this motivation, many, many times you can shorten the period of recovering and shorten the period of getting fit and ready to play and we want to help him.

“So when he is available to train with the team, we are more than happy to have him and to be back to a level that maybe one of the best players in the world.”

Bale scored 55 goals in 208 games in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur between 2007 and 2013, before joining Real Madrid in a big-money deal.

The attacker netted 105 goals in 251 games for Real Madrid since his move to Spain, but he has fallen out of favour at the La Liga club in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Newcastle United.

The Lilywhites picked up their first Premier League points of the season on Sunday when they sealed a 5-2 win away at Southampton.

