Ian Wright predicts where Tottenham will finish with Gareth Bale

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could “easily” finish in the top four this season with Gareth Bale in their ranks.

The Wales international is poised to complete a loan move back to the north London club from Real Madrid as Tottenham moved to bolster their attacking options.

Jose Mourinho has been tasked with steering Tottenham back into the top four this season after they ended up in sixth place in the top-flight table last term and without a trophy.

Bale scored 55 goals in 203 games for Tottenham before leaving the north London side to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2013.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane and he will be looking to reignite his career under Mourinho at Tottenham this season.

Arsenal legend Wright believes that Bale will prove to be an incredible signing for the Lilywhites, and he feels that he will be able to help fire the north London side towards a top-four finish.

Asked to predict where Tottenham will finish this season, Wright said: “One place below Arsenal! No, with Gareth Bale on form they can easily get in the top four.”

Wright continued: “You have to say, if he can modify his game and play in that area up with the top three, him, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane – which sounds fantastic – then it’s going to be an unbelievable signing

“You’re talking about somebody who is easily worth 15 or 20 goals, and how many points? 20 odd points? What’s that going to do for Spurs? Definitely going to be in the top four and challenging.

“And if you’re talking about the defence, with Reguilon and Matt Doherty, with that thrust that they’ve got – that’s what Harry Kane was missing.”

Tottenham are in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Southampton away from home on Sunday lunchtime.

They will then take on Newcastle, Manchester United, West Ham United and Burnley in the Premier League.

Spurs are also preparing for a trip to Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday night.

