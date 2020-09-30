Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a deal to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea FC before the transfer deadline next week, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the north London side are looking into the possibility of bringing the 27-year-old Germany international to north London as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his options at the back.

Rudiger has not featured in any of Chelsea FC’s three Premier League games this season and he appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to the story, Rudiger would consider a loan move away from Chelsea FC in order to gain some regular game-time ahead of the European championships next summer.

However, Chelsea FC are unlikely to let any of their players join their Premier League rivals on temporary deals, the article adds.

The article also claims that Chelsea FC refused to comment when asked by Sky Sports about Rudiger potentially leaving to join Spurs, but the west London club rarely do business with the Lilywhites.

The summer transfer window will close at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

The Lilywhites are also in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Maccabi Haifa in their play-off clash.

Spurs have taken four points from their opening three games in the Premier League under Mourinho this season to leave them in eighth place in the top-flight table.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip