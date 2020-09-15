Jose Mourinho (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a potential swoop to sign Danny Ings from Southampton this summer, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is eager to sign a new striker before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states Tottenham have drawn up a wish-list of potential striker recruits to help ease the pressure on England captain Harry Kane.

According to the same story, Spurs would rather sign a striker on loan with the possibility of a permanent deal at the end of the term.

football.london state that the north London side have a “strong interest” in the former Liverpool FC forward following his impressive performances for Southampton.

The same article suggests that Spurs will find it difficult to sign Ings in the current window because of Southampton’s valuation of the striker after his 22-goal haul last term.

The website claims that Tottenham could struggle to attract a proven goal-scorer to the English capital as Kane will invariably remain their first-choice striker.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti, Napoli forwrd Arkadiusz Milik, Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius and Metz attacker Habib Diallo have all been linked with a potential move to Spurs this summer.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Everton in their Premier League opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a second-half winner for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Spurs will take on Southampton at St Mary’s in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday when Mourinho’s defence will pit themselves against Ings.

