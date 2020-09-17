Gareth Bale (Photo: BT Sport / YouTube)

Tottenham Hotspur are close to re-signing Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid, according to a report in England.

BBC Sport are reporting that Bale looks likely to complete a loan move to Tottenham rather than a permanent transfer in the current window.

The same article states that Real Madrid are keen to get Bale off their books following his fall from grace at the Spanish giants under Zinedine Zidane.

According to the same story, Spurs could struggle to pay Bale’s lavish wages given that the Welshman earns £600,000 a week with los Blancos.

The report adds that Manchester United are interested in Bale but the Red Devils are trailing Spurs in the race to sign the 31-year-old.

BBC Sport claim that Tottenham are at the front of the queue to sign Bale given the Welsh star has an emotional connections with the Lilywhites.

The media outlet add that Spurs have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Sergio Reguilon from the La Liga side.

Tottenham could complete a double raid on Real Madrid for Bale and Reguilon after Manchester United were put off by the Spanish side’s insistence that a buyback clause be inserted in any deal for the defender, according to the report.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton in their Premier League opener at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon after Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the second half.

Manchester United will start their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip