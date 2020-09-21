Tottenham want to sign Jesse Lingard from Man United - report

Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Monday 21 September 2020, 06:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard in a £30m deal in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is eager to reunite with Lingard at the north London club after having previously worked with the midfielder at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Mourinho is confident that he can help to revive the England international’s career at Tottenham Hotspur after Lingard fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the same story, Lingard was upset by the fact that Solskjaer didn’t even include the English midfielder amongst his substitutes for their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

The Daily Star goes on to add that the Manchester United star has been unable to orchestrate sit-down talks with the Red Devils boss to discuss his future at the club.

The article adds that the Manchester United midfielder doesn’t believe he can salvage his Old Trafford career after being left in “limbo” by Solskjaer.

Mourinho is primed to capitalise on Lingard’s situation by offering the Manchester United midfielder the chance to move to his project at Tottenham, according to the report.

Lingard scored one goal in 22 appearances in the Premier League last season, netting a further two times in nine outings in the Europa League.

The Manchester United youth product has scored 33 times in 207 games over the past nine years at the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United will hope to bounce back against Brighton next weekend after Solskjaer’s side lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Home »
