Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to go to battle with Chelsea FC and Manchester United for Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet L’Arena, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the Hellas Verona star ahead of the close of the summer transfer window on 5 October.

The same article states that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign a new centre-half after Belgium international Jan Vertonghen moved to Portuguese side Benfica this summer to end his long association with Spurs.

According to the same story, Jose Mourinho wants an upgrade on makeshift centre-half Eric Dier and former Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez to find a partner for Toby Alderweireld.

The report reveals that Spurs are interested in Hellas Verona’s 20-year-old after Kumbulla impressed in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign with 25 appearances.

L’Arena claim that Inter Milan and Lazio are also both interested in the Hellas Verona defender alongside Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The Albania international scored one goal in 26 appearances in all competitions last season.

Although Kumbulla is capped by the Albanian national team, the Hellas Verona defender was born in Peschiera del Garda in Italy.

The 6ft 1ns defender came through the ranks at Hellas Verona before Kumbulla established himself as a regular in the first team.

Tottenham suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton in their Premier League opener in north London on Sunday afternoon after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a second-half winner.

Spurs will face Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

