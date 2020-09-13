Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to get their season off to a solid start with a 2-1 home win against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites are currently preparing for their first full campaign under new boss Jose Mourinho after he was brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the north London club at the back-end of last year.

Spurs ended up in sixth place in the Premier League last season as they missed out on a spot in the Champions League, and Mourinho will be aiming for his side to at least challenge for a top-four finish this time around.

Everton, meanwhile, are getting ready for a new campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, with the Toffees having made four new signings so far this summer.

The Merseyside outfit have brought in Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure so far this summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have signed Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to bolster Mourinho’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Berbatov is expecting to see a tight game between the two sides this weekend, but he is tipping the home side to come out on top.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “What a cracking game this could be. Two great managers, two great teams, two teams who have something to prove, and improve on!

“I hope to see Spurs hit the ground running and get the three points they need, so I will go with them.”

After Sunday’s clash, Tottenham will take on Southampton, Newcastle, Manchester United and West Ham United as they bid to make a solid start to the new campaign.

Both teams could still add further signings to their squad this summer, with the transfer window not due to close until 5 October.

