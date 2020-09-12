Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday afternoon

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to make a winning start to the new Premier League campaign against a new-look Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs will embark on their first full campaign under Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese head coach took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

Mourinho led Spurs to a sixth-placed finish to secure a spot in this season’s Champions League, although the Lilywhites missed out on a top-four place for the first time in four seasons.

The Portuguese head coach has bolstered his Tottenham team with the addition of Wolves defender Matt Doherty, Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart and Southampton defensive midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Everton, on the other hand, have brought in Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez to add creativity and flair to Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield.

The Italian head coach has bolstered his Toffees team with the signing of Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, Napoli playmaker Allan and Marseille’s Niels Nkounkou.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to beat Everton in their Premier League opener in north London on Sunday.

“Everton’s midfield is starting to look seriously impressive after Carlo Ancelotti’s recent recruitment drive, but they still look short of firepower,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Tottenham are also taking shape under Jose Mourinho and they have done good business over the summer too. I still think they need a proper back-up for Harry Kane, though.

“I’d go with Spurs to edge this one, but I don’t see either team making the top four this season.”

Tottenham have enjoyed a run of good form against Everton, remaining unbeaten in the past eight years.

The north London side’s run extends to 15 games and Everton haven’t beaten Spurs since David Moyes was in charge in 2012.

Tottenham will be looking to challenge Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester United for a top-four finish this term to secure a return to the Champions League.

