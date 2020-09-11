Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Everton and Tottenham Hotspur to share the spoils in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Although Chelsea FC have dominated the summer transfer market with Frank Lampard’s frenzy of activity, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has made a number of big signings.

The Blues have signed Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez and Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in deals worth in excess of £42m to add more creativity and power to Ancelotti’s midfield.

The Italian manager has also signed his former Napoli player Allan to further bolster his options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Matt Doherty to secure a long-term replacement for Danny Rose in the left-back position.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has also signed Southampton’s Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to reinforce the spine of the Tottenham team ahead of his first full season in charge.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham and Everton to share the spoils at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

“I have a few concerns about the current situation at Spurs and I think they could be in for a disappointing season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I can’t see them finishing below halfway in the league but equally, I can’t see them challenging for honours or a place in the top four.

“Everton on the other hand have been quietly going about their business in pre-season and I think they could well have their best season in a long while.”

Spurs finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season to secure a spot in the Europa League this term.

Everton, meanwhile, could only muster a 12th-placed finish in spite of Ancelotti’s appointment.

These two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their meeting at Goodison Park last season before Mourinho’s men were 1-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in June.

