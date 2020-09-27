Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Newcastle

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to ease to a resounding win against Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Everton on the opening round of fixtures in the Premier League with a brilliant 5-1 win against Southampton at St Mary’s last weekend.

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min scored four times, while Harry Kane assisted the South Korea international for all four of his goals before the England captain found the net.

Jose Mourinho’s side still have ground to make up on top-four rivals Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Leicester City after the trio won their opening two games.

Newcastle were 3-0 winners against West Ham in their Premier League opener before Steve Bruce’s side suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat by Brighton at St James’ Park last time out.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to beat Newcastle by four goals in north London on Sunday afternoon.

“I hope Spurs can continue their form from the weekend, although Bale still isn’t fit,” Berbatov told Metro. “Reguillon could make his debut, which would be interesting. I can see them winning and scoring lots of goals here while they do it. Son and Harry Kane are on fire.”

Spurs have won five of their last six games against Newcastle but Tottenham did lose to the Magpies in their last home fixture under Mauricio Pochettino back in August 2019.

In fact, Newcastle have a good record on the road against Tottenham, having won four of their last six meetings at White Hart Lane, Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane and Son have combined for 24 goals since the 2015-16 season to underline their flourishing partnership up front for Tottenham.

Spurs will make the trip to Mourinho’s former club Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday next weekend.

