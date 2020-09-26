Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Newcastle

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 home victory when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites have made something of a stuttering start to the new campaign as Jose Mourinho looks to try and steer the north London side towards Champions League qualification.

Tottenham lost their opening Premier League game of the season when they were beaten 1-0 by Everton in north London earlier this month.

However, Mourinho’s side responded by claiming a thumping 5-2 victory over Southampton away from home last weekend.

Tottenham then secured a 3-1 win away at Shkendija in North Macedonia to book their place in the Europa League qualifying play-off round on Thursday night.

Spurs will now turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Lilywhites to claim a comfortable victory in north London and make it back to back wins in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Both of these sides have had one very good performance and result in the Premier League so far this season – and one very bad one too.

“I’m going for Tottenham here, though. They have got to wait for Gareth Bale to get fit, but even without him they showed last week against Southampton that they have got a big attacking threat.

“Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane both feed off goals and, after they combined so well against Saints, I’d expect more of the same this time.”

Newcastle United are currently 13th in the Premier League table after having won their opener against West Ham United but losing in their second game to Brighton and Hove Albion at home.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four this season after they ended up sixth under Mourinho last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip