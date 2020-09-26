Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Newcastle United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to draw 1-1 with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton in their first Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month.

Tottenham bounced back with an impressive 5-2 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s last weekend thanks to Son Heung-min’s four-goal haul.

Harry Kane became the first Premier League player to assist the same player for four goals in the top flight before the England international capped a brilliant performance with the north London side’s fifth goal.

Spurs were 3-1 winners against KF Shkendija in their Europa League qualification clash thanks to goals from Son, Kane and Erik Lamela.

Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Brighton at St James’ Park last weekend despite beating West Ham 2-0 in their season opener at the London Stadium.

Owen isn’t convinced that Spurs have turned a corner, prompting the former Liverpool FC striker to tip Tottenham to play out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

“There seems to be a slightly more positive vibe about Tottenham in recent times and the loan signing of Gareth Bale will have really lifted the spirits and hopes of the Spurs fans,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Newcastle have had a topsy-turvy start to the season with a really promising win in their first match followed by a disappointing defeat in their second.

“This can often happen with new players coming in and adapting to new systems and styles of play but Steve Bruce is old enough and experienced enough to deal with that.

“Despite their 5-2 Premier League win against Southampton last time out, I’m still to be convinced by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham and I’m going for a 1-1 draw in this one.”

Tottenham were 3-1 winners against Newcastle at St James’ Park back in July to help Spurs secure a spot in this season’s Europa League competition.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last term.

Tottenham have traditionally dominated this fixture over the past few seasons, winning four of their last five Premier League games.

The north London side will take on Jose Mourinho’s former club Manchester United at Old Trafford in the next Premier League game on Sunday 4 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip