Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Brom v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to secure an emphatic 3-0 win against promoted side West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening.

The Blues will make the trip to the Baggies in search of a second Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC last time out.

Chelsea FC slumped to a 2-0 loss to the defending champions after Andreas Christensen received a straight red for a foul on Sadio Mane before the Senegal striker scored twice.

Frank Lampard’s side were 3-1 winners against Brighton in their Premier League opener at the Amex but the Blues have lost ground on their top-four rivals following last weekend’s defeat.

West Brom have lost their opening two Premier League games to Leicester City and Everton following their promotion to the top flight.

Slaven Bilic’s side could struggle defensively this term given that West Brom have already conceded eight times in two games.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to record a comfortable 3-0 win against West Brom.

“Chelsea need to get back to winning ways, and West Brom are finding life tough back in the Premier League,” Berbatov told Metro.

“Chelsea should have enough to win this convincingly if they get back to their best.”

West Brom have a poor record against Chelsea FC, having lost 18 of their 24 meetings in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have won their last four games against West Brom without conceding a goal.

West Brom’s last victory over Chelsea FC at The Hawthorns came in a 3-0 home win back in 2015.

Lampard’s side have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their 20 away fixtures under the club’s record goal-scorer.

Chelsea FC will host London rivals Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 3 October.

