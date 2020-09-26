Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Brom v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to get back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory when the Blues take on West Bromwich Albion away from home on Saturday evening.

The west London side head into the game looking to try and claim the three points after the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat by defending champions Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Andreas Christensen was sent off, and Sadio Mane scored twice in the second half to secure a win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Blues bounced back in midweek when they claimed an impressive 6-0 win over Barnsley in the League Cup third round at Stamford Bridge, with summer signing Kai Havertz netting his first professional hat-trick during the game.

And former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that the west London side are not going to have any trouble when they take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea’s defeat by Liverpool last week was a bit of a reality check for them.

“Frank Lampard’s side looked pretty ordinary at times, and it was a reminder of where they are at – he is still trying to work out what his best team is, with all their new signings.

“We also saw, again, that Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is not good enough – he makes too many mistakes, which is why they have gone out and signed Edouard Mendy this week.

“Whoever is in goal for them at The Hawthorns, Chelsea will surely bring in Thiago Silva at the back for his first league game – but I don’t see West Brom causing the Blues many problems anyway.

“The Baggies have lost their first two games, and conceded eight goals already. Things are not going to be any easier this time, but the only thing I would say in their defence is that in Leicester, Everton and now Chelsea, they have started their season by playing three teams who will probably finish in the top eight.

“It has been a very tough start for Slaven Bilic’s side, so there is no need to panic if they are still without a point after this game.

“We will find out more about them when they play teams who are likely to be around them near the bottom of the table.”

Chelsea FC are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place and without a trophy under Frank Lampard last term.

The west London side were beaten by London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final back in August, but they have been busy in the summer transfer window after having brought in eight new players for this season.

