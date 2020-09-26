Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be eager to return to winning ways at West Brom this weekend after Frank Lampard’s side lost 2-0 to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their most recent top-flight outing.

Goals from Sadio Mane secured three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side against 10-man Chelsea FC after Andreas Christensen was sent off in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC were 6-0 winners against Barnsley in the League Cup third round in west London on Wednesday night thanks in part to Kai Havertz’s first professional hat-trick.

West Brom have lost to Everton and Leicester City in their first two games back in the Premier League to remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

“With heavy defeats against Leicester and Everton in their opening two games, there’s no respite for newly promoted West Brom,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Chelsea are the visitors to the Hawthorns this weekend and manager Slaven Bilic will be hoping that the signing of ex-Chelsea veteran, Branislav Ivanovic, can help shore up a defence that has already conceded eight Premier League goals in their first two games.

“Frank Lampard will have been disappointed with his team’s lacklustre display against Liverpool on Sunday when they were well beaten in a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

“It may take some time for him to bed in all his new signings but he will be demanding a much improved performance against the Baggies and I fancy a comfortable 3-0 win for the Blues.”

Chelsea FC have won their four of their last five games against the Baggies, including a 4-0 victory in their last meeting at The Hawthorns.

The Blues completed a deal for the eighth signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday evening after Senegal international Edouard Mendy completed a move to Chelsea FC from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, Nice star Malang Sarr and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Havertz.

Chelsea FC will take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game on Saturday 3 October.

