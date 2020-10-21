Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Ajax

Michael Owen praises Liverpool FC's makeshift defence for their clean sheet in Wednesday night's 1-0 win over Ajax

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 21 October 2020, 21:59 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen praised Liverpool FC for keeping a clean sheet in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League opener.

Liverpool FC started with Joe Gomez and Fabinho at centre-half in the absence of club-record signing Virgil van Dijk after the Dutch defender suffered a serious knee injury sustained last weekend.

The Reds escaped unpunished when Adrian and Gomez got their wires crossed in the early stages of the Champions League group-stage clash.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when Argentinian defender Nicolas Tagliafico inadvertently guided Sadio Mane’s wayward shot into the net.

Ajax had chances to equalise but Liverpool FC’s second-choice goalkeeper Adrian made a number of fine saves before the Dutch side hit the woodwork.

The defending Premier League champions had chances to score a second but Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino all came close to extending the away side’s lead.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen felt that Klopp would have been pleased with three points and a clean sheet as the Reds embark on life without Van Dijk for the next seven or eight months.

“It was really important from a defensive point of view,” Owen told BT Sport.

“If they could get a clean sheet was important with Fabinho and Gomez starting together for the first time.

“The clean sheet most be really pleasing for Klopp. It wasn’t the greatest performance but Liverpool FC haven’t made the greatest starts to the Champions League in recent seasons.

“Klopp will be really delighted with three points.”

Jurgen Klopp became the first Reds boss to win at the Amsterdam Arena thanks to their 1-0 win on Wednesday night as Liverpool FC and Ajax met for just the third time in Uefa competitions.

Liverpool FC will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Reds will take on Serie A side Atalanta in their Champions League group-stage game at Anfield on Wednesday night.

