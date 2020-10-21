Michael Owen states his prediction for Ajax v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night

The Sport Review staff
Wednesday 21 October 2020
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against Ajax in the Champions League group stage at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions drew 2-2 with Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon after Jordan Henderson’s late goal was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool FC suffered a huge blow in the Merseyside derby after Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge on the Netherlands international.

Thiago Alcantara was also injured in the 2-2 draw after Brazil international Richarlison was sent off for a dangerous tackle on the Liverpool FC summer signing.

The Reds are in third position in the Premier League table following a return of 10 points from their opening five games.

Ajax are in second place in the Eredivisie after four victories and one defeat to keep the pressure on Dutch leaders PSV Eindhoven in the early stages of the title race.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Ajax in their Champions League group-stage opener at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday night.

“It’s a clash between two Champions League heavyweights when Ajax entertain Liverpool in Amsterdam,” Owen told BetVictor.

“This should be a cracker. Liverpool were unlucky not to snatch the points on Saturday, and although I think it will be close, I can see the Reds having too much firepower for the home side.”

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title last season after finishing 17 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds reached the Champions League final in 2018 and 2019, securing a 3-1 win against Real Madrid and a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC have only played Ajax once in Uefa competitions in the 1966-67 European Champions Clubs’ Cup when the Dutch side were 7-3 winners over two legs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will host Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday.

