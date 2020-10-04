‘I feel blessed’: Arsenal star reacts to 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Bukayo Saka admitted that he felt “blessed” after he capped a brilliant week by scoring the opener in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after Liverpool FC beat the Gunners 3-1 last week to send them crashing to their first top-flight defeat of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to click into gear in the first half as Sheffield United stood firm at The Emirates.

However, the home team improved after the break and they took the lead in the 61st minute when Saka headed home Hector Bellerin’s excellent cross.

Arsenal doubled their lead shortly after when Nicolas Pepe fired in a great low finish in off the left-hand post as the Ivory Coast international netted his first goal of the season.

David McGoldrick netted a goal for the visitors with a superb curling effort in the 83rd minute to set up a tense finale.

But the Gunners held on the claim the three points and seal their third Premier League win of the season.

Saka last week earned his first senior call-up to the England national team for the forthcoming games against Belgium and Denmark in the Nations League, and a friendly against Wales.

And the 19-year-old admitted that it has been a special few days for him after Sunday’s win.

“All the things that have happened to me. I feel blessed. I’m a happy man,” said Saka while speaking to Sky Sports.

“I don’t get a lot of headers but it fell perfectly for me. I told Hector what a cross it was. It is the kind of patterns we work on.

“I am trying to do my best when the boss picks me. I try to repay the trust.

“We gave so much credit to Sheffield United as they are a good side. We are happy to get the points.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Manchester City away from home on Saturday 17 October.

They will then switch their focus to Europa League affairs and their away trip to Rapid Vienna on 22 October.

