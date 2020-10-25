‘A dominant force’: Alan Smith raves about Arsenal new-boy Thomas Partey

Alan Smith has his say on Thomas Partey's impressive start to life at Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 25 October 2020, 05:45 UK
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Alan Smith has lavished praise on Thomas Partey following his strong performance for Arsenal against Rapid Vienna last week.

The 27-year-old made his first start for the Gunners on Thursday night as he helped the north London side to come from behind and claim a 2-1 victory in their Europa League group-stage opener.

Partey produced an assured performance in midfield as he helped the Gunners to kick off their European campaign with a win.

The Ghana international will now be hoping to make his full Premier League debut for Arsenal when the north London side host Leicester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Former Arsenal star Smith was hugely impressed by what he saw from Partey on Thursday night and he feels that the midfielder possesses a similar style to former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira.

Writing in his column for the London Evening Standard, Smith said of Partey’s performance last week: “He hardly put a foot wrong in a performance that showcased an impressive passing range that should encourage anyone in front to keep making runs.

“Holding midfielder? No, Partey is much more than that. He proved that emphatically with some incisive play that suggested a useful understanding could quickly develop with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Without wishing to get carried away, the way he bossed the game, Partey brought back memories of Patrick Vieira.

“For the first time since the majestic Frenchman’s time, the Gunners may now boast a dominant force in the middle of the park who can change a game as well as mix it physically.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League since 2004, are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta last term.

The Gunners’ next Premier League game after their clash against the Foxes is their crunch showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday next weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Thomas Partey
‘He looked really solid’: Mikel Arteta rates Thomas Partey’s Arsenal debut
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to Thiago Silva’s display in Chelsea FC’s draw at Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts Arsenal v Leicester City
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Liverpool FC to make this signing in January
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs makes Man United prediction about Axel Tuanzebe
Robin van Persie
‘A real captain’: Robin van Persie heaps praise on Liverpool FC star
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts Arsenal v Leicester City
ScoopDragon Football News Network