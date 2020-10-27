Mikel Arteta reacts to Alexandre Lacazette’s display in Arsenal’s loss to Leicester

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta insisted that he was pleased with Alexandre Lacazette’s performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City despite the striker having fired another blank.

The French forward started the game at The Emirates but was unable to help the north London side to break the deadlock as Jamie Vardy ended up scoring a late winner for the visitors.

Lacazette, 29, played the full 90 minutes of the Premier League clash but failed to score for the fourth game running as Arsenal crashed to their third defeat in four top-flight outings.

The striker will be hoping to improve his form in front of goal in the coming games as the Gunners look to try and push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Despite the result, Arteta insisted that he was satisfied with Lacazette’s performance against the Foxes at The Emirates.

Asked about Lacazette’s performance at his post-match news conference on Monday night, Arteta said: “Obviously, strikers need goals and he started tonight, he looked sharp and he was really aggressive in his play.

“Yeah, he had an opportunity to score that goal and he didn’t.

“I just support them and give them more confidence and [help them] try to create more.”

Lacazette has scored three goals in the Premier League so far for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Irish side Dundalk at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

