‘Remarkable’: Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal teenager

Mikel Arteta has hailed Bukayo Saka’s “remarkable” progress in the Arsenal first team in recent months after his impressive form for the Gunners.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular fixture in the Gunners team under Arteta and he continued to impress when he scored the opening goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at The Emirates last time out.

Saka has started two of Arsenal’s four games in the Premier League this season and he also notched up an assist for the Gunners in their Community Shield victory over Liverpool FC at the end of August.

The teenager made his senior England debut when he started the Three Lions’ 3-0 win over Wales in their friendly at Wembley last week.

It has been a brilliant few months for the youngster and Arsenal boss Arteta has revealed his delight at the progress Saka has been making.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “Absolutely [it’s been crazy] and this is down to all the good work that is being done at Hale End with him, with all the coaches, all the education that he’s been through here and then the type of character and player that he is.

“The way he’s maturing, the way he’s assimilating everything that’s happened to him in the last few months is remarkable.

“Physically he has evolved. He looks a little bit older. But then how he’s able to read the game, the situation that happens to him, how he resolves the situation, how long it takes to make those decisions.

“His communication has improved a lot towards his team-mates as well because he feels more part of the team, he’s integrated, he feels important in the team I think.

“Then what he’s able to do with the ball in the final third when things get a little bit difficult, and how he approaches those moments is probably the biggest part of his game.

“What I like about him is that he’s very versatile, he’s really intelligent and that he adapts and has a lot of courage to play the game.

“It doesn’t matter which position he plays, he acts exactly the same way. He’s so willing to learn and ask the right questions that he can set his own limits.”

Saka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action with a trip to Manchester City after the international break.

The north London side have won three of their four games in the top flight this season to leave them in fourth place in the table as they chase Champions League qualification in Arteta’s first full season in charge.

